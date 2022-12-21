Pakistan urges Afghan authorities to revisit ban on university girls

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Pakistan on Wednesday urged the Afghan authorities to revisit the decision to suspend university and higher education for girl students in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan is disappointed to learn about the suspension of the university and higher education for female students in Afghanistan,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO said Pakistan’s position on this issue had been clear and consistent.

“We strongly believe that every man and woman has the inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam,” it said. “We strongly urge the Afghan authorities to revisit this decision”.

The Afghan Taliban authorities on Tuesday ordered an indefinite ban on university education for girls, the ministry of higher education said in a letter issued to all government and private universities.