Pakistan strongly condemns killing of Palestinian journalist

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of a Palestinian journalist, Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp of occupied West Bank.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the Israeli occupation, which continues to fuel conflict, tension and instability in the region, and remains a matter of grave concern for the entire Muslim world,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The Israeli attempts to silence the voices of those who continued to expose the Israeli violations would not succeed rather reveal the continued brutality of the occupation forces.

“It’s extremely rare that Israeli soldiers… are ever held accountable for their actions.”



Israeli occupation forces have killed veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank. She was shot while covering Israeli raids on the Jenin refugee camp ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/u2Tp2aKPTv — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 11, 2022

The Government of Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and Government of the State of Palestine in their just demand for basic rights and dignity.

“We reaffirm our consistent and unstinted support for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause, which has always been a defining principle of Pakistan’s foreign policy,” it was further added.

The spokesperson said the Government and people of Pakistan extended deepest condolences to the family of Shireen Abu Aqleh.