Pakistan reaffirms its solidarity with Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (APP): Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the Ministry of Internal Affairs of brotherly Turkiye and reaffirmed that it resolutely stood with Turkiye in its fight against the scourge of terrorism.

“We pray for the swift and complete recovery of those injured in this heinous attack,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

“We are confident that with their characteristic grit and determination, the Turkish nation will defeat this menace and emerge ever stronger,” it was further added.