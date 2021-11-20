Pakistan Olympic Association expresses support for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING, Nov 20 (APP): President of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Syed Arif Hasan has said that China’s experience in holding the Beijing 2008 Olympics and its excellent organizational capability will help make Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games an event par excellence.



Hasan said that he “is really looking forward to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics” as he had a great experience in Beijing back in 2008, Chinadaily.com.cnreported on Saturday.



Talking about the preparatory work including the test events of the Winter Olympics, he said the Winter Olympics is in “very safe hands and the way all the preparations are going on, everything is going on, I am sure, these will again be one of the best Games.”



Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022, recently told a digital press conference that he was happy and proud to see that Beijing has dedicated enormous attention to sustainability, delivering the promise of holding a carbon neutral Games.



“Many Olympic and Paralympic venues are powered by renewable energies, like solar or wind. It’s very innovative on low carbon emission. The CO2 refrigeration systems will be used in most of the ice venues,” he said.



“China also keeps the promise of getting 300 million people involved in winter sports. We are convinced that the Beijing Winter Olympics will inspire thousands of children and young students to embrace winter sports across the world,” he noted.



The Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to February 20 next year in Beijing. It will be the second global multi-sports event in the post-Covid era following the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games (July 23-August 8).



Beijing will make history with the 2022 Games as no other city has the distinction of hosting both the Summer Games and the Winter Games in the past.



The Chinese Capital hosted the 2008 Summer Games with the iconic Bird’s Nest (Beijing National Stadium).