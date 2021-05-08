BEIJING, May 8 (APP):Chinese Minister of the International Department Central Committee of CPC (IDCPC), Song Tao attended a conference of the 2nd Anniversary of the Silk Road Community Building Initiative held in Beijing.

Deputy Minister of IDCPC, Chen Zhou, Minister Counselor , Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Ahmed Farooq and ambassadors to China from Laos, Lebanon, Mongolia, Namibia and Nepal were also present.

At the event, the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) announced that after their aid in 2020, they are planning to donate 10,000 Panda Packs which contain living materials to Pakistani children in 2021 under the Silk Road Community Building Initiative, according to CEN on Saturday.

Faqeer Primary School in Gwadar founded by CFPD, Chin-Pak Medical Corridor jointly initiated by Chinese Medical Association (CMA) and Pakistani Medical Association (PMA), MoU signed by All-China Environment Federation (ACEF) and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), the Panda Pack Project and other Pak-China cooperation under the Silk Road Community Building Initiative was mentioned as successful cases at the event yesterday.

China NGO Network for International Exchanges (CNIE) and China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD) jointly initiated the conference. The Silk Road Community Building Initiative launched in 2019, focusing on people-to-people exchanges and cooperation on people’s livelihood, has led to more than 300 projects and established nearly 600 partnerships among NGOs in BRI countries.

On Sep 6th 2019, the Silk Road Community Building Initiative for China-Pakistan (Xinjiang and Balochistan) was launched in Urumqi.

Ahmedd Farooq said after the event, Pakistan is a part of the Silk Road Community Building Initiative. The conference today is a manifestation of the community of shared future. Mutual cooperation on people’s livelihood benefits everyone, not just one person.