Pakistan, Iraq ink MOU on bilateral political consultations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Pakistan and Iraq on Wednesday inked Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on holding bilateral political consultations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Iraqi counterpart Dr. Fuad Hussain inked the document at the signing ceremony held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The MoU is expected to further enhance the existing friendly relations between Pakistan and Iraq and give a new dimension to cooperation in diverse areas.

LIVE #APPNews : Pak Iraq MoUs signing ceremony Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr. Fuad Hussein are present #Islamabad https://t.co/88wv71IFwg — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) August 11, 2021

Earlier, the two foreign ministers led delegation-level talks encompassing a gamut of matters pertaining to bilateral, regional and international importance.

Dr Fuad Hussain also planted a sapling at the lawns of the Ministry.

The Iraqi foreign minister arrived on a two-day visit this morning at the invitation of Foreign Minister Qureshi.