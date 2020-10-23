Pakistan honors two Chinese dignitaries with civil awards in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct 23 (APP): Pakistan has conferred civil awards on two Chinese dignitaries Dr. Zhao Baige and Ms. Geng Ying in recognition of their outstanding services towards Pakistan and strengthening of relations and friendship between Pakistan and China.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, on behalf of the President of Pakistan conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Pakistan upon Dr Zhao Baige and Ms Geng Ying respectively at a special investiture ceremony held in the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing.

Dr. Zhao Baige, Vice Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of National People’s Congress (NPC) had the honor of being elected as Vice President of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in 2013.

As a great friend of Pakistan and an ardent advocate of Pakistan-China friendship, in her capacity as Vice Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the 12th National People’s Congress, she was instrumental in promoting friendly relations and high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

Dr. Zhao Baige has also played an important role in the materialization of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese Government. As Chair of the “Belt and Road” International Think Tank under the Chinese Academy of Social Science (CASS), Research and Development International (RDI), she launched the Karamay Initiative aiming to promote economic and commercial ties between Pakistan and China.

She has led many delegations to Pakistan to advance the ongoing economic cooperation, promotion of investment, people-to-people exchanges and collaboration between intelligentsia and think tanks. In recognition of her services, she was conferred upon Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Ms. Geng Ying, President of China Cultural Heritage Foundation (CCHF), recipient of Sitara-e-Pakistan, is a great patron of Chinese art, culture and has organized a large number of art exhibitions in China and worldwide.

One set of Ms. Geng’s art, titled “Celebrations” on the 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and Pakistan – Oriental Charm: “Chinese Cultural Trip to Pakistan” is especially noteworthy as a commendable extension of Pakistan-China friendship in the domain of fine arts.

During 2013, a set of her Chinese paintings were exhibited in the achievement exhibition titled “Oriental Charm – Artistic Expression of Cultural Heritage through Paper” presented at UNESCO headquarters in France. Her albums of paintings have been collected by art museums in USA, Japan, Europe and many other countries.

Ms. Geng and CCHF played a key role in the publication of “Pak-Cheen Dosti”, a bilingual anthology of poetry on Pakistan-China friendship. She was also prominently involved in the project to start a “Friendship Bamboo” plantation in the Chinese city of Wuhan using saplings from the erstwhile residence of the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan in Karachi.

Welcoming the distinguished guests, Ambassador Haque congratulated the two Chinese dignitaries for receiving Pakistan’s civil awards in recognition of their services for promotion of Pak-China all weather friendship.

He expressed a need to pass on this tradition of Pakistan-China friendship to the younger generations of the two countries.

Ambassador Haque vowed to take the all weather cooperative strategic partnership between Pakistan and China to even greater heights to serve the best interest of the two countries.

The event was attended well by the senior officials of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Development & Reform Commission, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China Chamber of International Commerce, China Cultural Heritage Foundation, officers of Pakistan Embassy and media representatives.