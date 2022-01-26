Pakistan, Guinean FMs agree on establishing bilateral mechanism for regular exchanges

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Wednesday reached out to his Guinean counterpart Dr. Morissanda Kouyate wherein they concurred on establishing bilateral mechanism for regular exchanges between the two ministries.

Both sides reviewed historically friendly ties, underpinned by convergence of views on regional and international issues.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the desire for strengthening relations with Guinea further with emphasis on trade, agriculture, defence and health sectors.

He lauded Guinea’s positive and substantive contribution to the UN, OIC, AU and ECOWAS.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted ‘Engage Africa’ policy of Pakistan and steps taken for greater political and economic exchanges and enhancing diplomatic presence in the Continent.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated the cordial invitation to his counterpart for the forthcoming 48th Session of OIC-CFM in Islamabad on March 22-23.