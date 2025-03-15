Pakistan for tangible, effective steps to address rising tide of Islamophobia 

21 C
ISLAMABAD, March 15 (APP): On the occasion of the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’, Pakistan on Saturday urged the international community to implement tangible and effective measures to address the rising tide of Islamophobia.  

“Incidents of Islamophobic rhetoric, hate speech, and assaults on Muslim communities, mosques, and sacred symbols are serious violations of fundamental human rights and the principles of religious freedom,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.  

As a leading voice in the global fight against Islamophobia, Pakistan looked forward to continue working with the international community to promote tolerance, harmony, and mutual respect among all religions and cultures, it was added. 

 

