Pakistan felicitates KSA on winning bid to host 2030 World Expo

Pakistan felicitates KSA on winning bid to host 2030 World Expo

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday felicitated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the capital city of Riyadh with an overwhelming support.

“We extend our heartiest congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the capital city of Riyadh with overwhelming support. They have our best wishes for a successful Expo,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

https://x.com/ForeignOfficePk/status/1729546754863825214?s=20

According to global media outlets, needing only one round of voting and securing the necessary two-thirds majority of member states at the general assembly of organizers Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris, Riyadh won 119 votes, South Korea’s Busan 29 and Italian capital Rome 17, the BIE said.

South Korea’s Busan and Italy’s Rome were also the contenders to host the world fair, a five-yearly event that attracts millions of visitors and billions of dollars in investment.

The World Expo had a history of bringing together nations to showcase technological innovations and cultural achievements.

By Irfan Khan

Journalist with a baggage of 25 years of experience in national, political, judicial, constitutional and international affairs. Extensively covered events, developing news and happenings with pieces of articles and analysis.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services