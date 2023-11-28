Pakistan felicitates KSA on winning bid to host 2030 World Expo

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday felicitated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the capital city of Riyadh with an overwhelming support.

“We extend our heartiest congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the capital city of Riyadh with overwhelming support. They have our best wishes for a successful Expo,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

https://x.com/ForeignOfficePk/status/1729546754863825214?s=20

According to global media outlets, needing only one round of voting and securing the necessary two-thirds majority of member states at the general assembly of organizers Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris, Riyadh won 119 votes, South Korea’s Busan 29 and Italian capital Rome 17, the BIE said.

South Korea’s Busan and Italy’s Rome were also the contenders to host the world fair, a five-yearly event that attracts millions of visitors and billions of dollars in investment.

The World Expo had a history of bringing together nations to showcase technological innovations and cultural achievements.