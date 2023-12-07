Pakistan exports 64,711 tons of sesame seeds to China in October

BEIJING, Dec 7 (APP): Pakistan exported around 64,711 tons of sesame seeds amounting to US$113.66 million to China in October this year as compared to 16,728 tons worth of US$25.57 million in the last year’s same month.

‘Pakistan has witnessed an unprecedented surge in its sesame seed exports, reaching an all-time high in October 2023. The surge not only underscores the nation’s prowess in the agricultural sector but also highlights its ability to capitalize on global market demands,” Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, said in an interview.

The commercial counsellor said that the sesame seed industry continued to thrive and experts attributed the remarkable achievement to a combination of favourable climatic conditions, strategic agricultural policies, and adept market positioning.

“This surge in exports not only reflects positively on Pakistan’s economy but also positions the country as a key player in the international sesame seed market,” he added.

In the first ten months of 2023, Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China increased 100% amounting to US$170.06 million from US$84.67 million in the same period (January-October) last year.

Ghulam Qadir said that as per the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, China imported 97,069.705 tons of sesame seed from Pakistan in the first ten months of 2023, an increase of 72.53% by volume worth US$170.063 million. In the same period last year, it was 56,261.629 tons worth US$ 84.67 million.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan’s exports to China crossed US$2.82 billion in the first ten months of this year, up 1.27 percent year on year.

