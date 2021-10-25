Pakistan Embassy holds special event to acknowledge services of Chinese staff

BEIJING, Oct 25 (APP):In order to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing organised a special event to acknowledge the service of Chinese colleagues serving the Embassy in different departments.

The event was attended by family members of the Chinese staff, media representatives and Embassy officers.



Speaking at the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque paid rich tribute to the services of Chinese staff and friends of the Embassy for their lifelong services and warm sentiments for Pakistan.



He highlighted that fraternal tie stemmed from friendly sentiments, mutual respect and understanding the people of two countries have for each other.



Appreciating the role of Chinese staff members for advancement of Pakistan – China friendship, the Ambassador expressed hope that Chinese people would continue to make their endeavours for deepening of Pakistan-China friendship in future as well.



During the event, a special ceremony was held to award prominent Chinese staff members and their family members with honorary certificates and souvenirs.