Pakistan Embassy Beijing observes Iqbal Day with traditional zeal

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (APP): A special ceremony was held at Embassy of Pakistan on Monday to commemorate

the birth anniversary of great poet and philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal with traditional zeal.

Deputy Head of Mission, Ahmed Farooq read out messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the day.

Minister (Scientific Affairs) Dr. Arshad Mahmood mesmerized the audience by reciting a famous poem of the philosopher poet.

A group of Chinese students from Urdu Language Department of Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), especially invited to attend the ceremony, also recited

poetry of Allama Iqbal on the occasion.

Head of the Urdu Language Department of BFSU, Ms.Zhou Yuan (Nasreen) paid rich tributes to Poet of the East who had inculcated a new revolutionary spirit in the

young generation through his poetry and ideas during the Pakistan Movement.

She said Allama Iqbal did promote the message of self-respect for not only youth of the sub-continent, but also the entire world.

Eminent Urdu poet and intellectual, Prof Zhang Shixuan (Intikhab Alam), writer of several Urdu books in China also shed light, in fluent Urdu, on the life and multiple aspects of the poetry of Allama Iqbal.

He also paid glowing tributes to the life and work of Allama Muhammad Iqbal through his poem which was highly praised by the audience.

In the closing remarks, Ambassador Moin ul Haque welcomed the distinguished guests and lauded Prof. Zhang Shixuan, Ms. Zhou Yuan and the Chinese students

for their hard work in promoting Urdu language as well as the poetry of Allama Iqbal in China.

He said that Allama Iqbal was a great poet and philosopher of the 20th century who through his poetry, guided the Muslims of Sub-continent to initiate a new political movement which led to the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

With his poetry, philosophy and ideology, Allama Iqbal gave the message of truth, bravery, discipline and self-respect to the young generations of the entire world.

Allama Iqbal was a visionary poet who forecast the rise of Asia in the 21st century and said that the Asian nations would play a pivotal role for building of the new world.

The event was attended by senior diplomats, officers and staff of the embassy.