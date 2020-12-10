BEIJING, Dec 10 (APP): Over 200 art works by children from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states including Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, India and Uzbekistan reflecting the ‘Shanghai Spirit’ was displayed at the Shanghai Art Fair.

SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov attended the opening ceremony of the SCO children’s art exhibition which is part of Shanghai Art Fair 2020.

The SCO pavilion was easily the largest venue at the event, taking up more than 300 square metres of the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in the centre of Shanghai.

On the first day alone, more than 20,000 visitors were able to enjoy the children’s paintings themed, “The world through the eyes of children and Rallying against the epidemic, protecting our common home,” according to a statement issued by SCO Secretariat here.

Opening the event, SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov focused on the particular importance of holding such events during a period when cultural interaction is disrupted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He noted the need to support and encourage children’s love of art in all forms:

“It is gratifying that the younger generation in the SCO, from an early age, shares the principles of mutual support and calls for solidarity. The world is interconnected more than ever and solidarity and cooperation are key to defeating a virus that knows no borders.

“Organising such exhibitions, we give children an idea of the cultural diversity across the SCO countries, encourage their interest in art and the right perception of current issues, and strengthen the bridges of friendship, contributing to the continuity of the dialogue of generations, the Secretary-General said.

The event included a colourful demonstration of the traditional tea ceremony.

After the ceremony, the participants visited other pavilions at the fair and saw more than 100 works by artists from 35 countries.

The SCO pavilion at the Shanghai Art Fair 2020 was set up by a partner of the SCO Secretariat for cultural and humanitarian cooperation — the Shanghai Art Fair Company and YYunnan Shanghe Culture and Sport, with support from the People’s Government of Shanghai.

The Shanghai Art Fair was founded in 1997 by the Shanghai Culture Development Foundation and has been held annually since then.

The event has gained status as a famous international art exhibition and is dedicated to compliance with top international standards.