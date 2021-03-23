Pakistan Day celebrated with national spirit, great fervor in China

BEIJING, March 23 (APP)::The 81st Pakistan Day was celebrated with national spirit and great fervor at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing on Tuesday in a ceremony to mark the passing of Pakistan Resolution on 23rd March, 1940.

The proceedings commenced with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque raised the national flag and hoisted it to the mast’s summit, with the invigorating tune of the national anthem.

Deputy Head of Mission, Ahmad Farooq read messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on this occasion.

In his address, Ambassador Haque paid rich tribute to the leadership of Pakistan Movement and highlighted the importance of 23rd March 1940.

He said it was the day when Muslims of South Asia, under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah resolved to create a separate homeland for themselves where they could live in accordance with their beliefs, traditions and culture.

Ambassador Haque also expressed solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIoJK) and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for the just Kashmir cause.

Strongly condemning grave human rights violations against innocent Kashmiri men, women and children, he said, “We will become their voice and raise their just cause at every international forum.”

He said that foundation for ‘Naya Pakistan’ is being laid with focus on economic security, social justice and welfare of the poor and needy.

Areas like food security, environment, agriculture modernization, tourism and poverty alleviation are prioritized to usher a new era of socio-economic development in the country.

Ambassador Haque further said that this year Pakistan and China are commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their bilateral ties. Both countries will hold over 100 events and activities during the year.

Recently, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Want Yi have jointly launched a special logo to formally kick off the celebrations.

It was a very important milestone for the two countries, not only the celebration of the strong iron brotherhood that exists between the two countries but also leads the way forward for an ever increasing cooperation in diverse fields.

Ambassador Haque also thanked the Chinese leadership and the government for supporting Pakistan during Covid-19 epidemic and sending relief goods and vaccines to help the authorities to fight the pandemic.

He informed that the Pakistan Government is making all out efforts to prevent and control the disease and expressed the confidence to overcome this menace.

Ambassador Haque along with embassy staff, Pakistani community, Chinese guests, teachers, students and media cut a cake. Students of Pakistan Embassy College, Beijing presented national songs on the occasion.

The function was attended by a large number of guests including members of Pakistani and representatives of Chinese and Pakistani media.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies were held at Pakistani consulates in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Shanghai.