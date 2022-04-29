Pakistan, China welcome UNSC’s call for punishing those responsible for Karachi attack

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 29 (APP): Pakistan and China Friday welcomed the UN Security Council’s statement calling for bringing those responsible for the deadly terrorist attack in the Karachi University to justice.

“We expect international community’s full cooperation in identifying the perpetrators, organizers and sponsors of this terrorist act, and to hold them accountable,”

Ambassador Munir Akram’s said, while reacting to the 15-member Council’s statement on Tuesday’s attack.

In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador Zhang jun said the Security Council’s statement underlined the need to bring those responsible for the heinous attack to justice.

“The message is clear: Acts of terror are unjustifiable, criminal, and must be punished,” the Chinese envoy added.

The attack, which was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, resulted in the deaths of three Chinese nationals and one Pakistani as well as several injured.