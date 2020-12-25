BEIJING, Dec 25 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Friday said there was an endless potential of tourism industry development between Pakistan and China believing that the two countries would work together for development of industry.

“A Chinese website has been set up for this purpose, which I believe will be available to you soon.

In view of the long-standing friendly relations between China and Pakistan, I am sure that our two countries will work together to develop the endless potential of the tourism industry of both sides,” he said while delivering a speech via video on the Unveiling Ceremony of Qingdao Boutique Tourism Promotion Association.

He emphasized upon the significance of tourism in strengthening cultural exchanges, investment promotion and social and economic development between countries on the occasion, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Ambassador Haque said, development of tourism played a vital role in the development of China’s rural and remote areas. It was also an indispensable part of the task of getting rid of poverty.

During the recovery period of the epidemic era, its importance has been further demonstrated in many countries, including China.

He said Pakistan, as a country with an ancient civilization, its beautiful landscape and rich cultural diversity is rapidly growing into a major tourist destination in the region.

Pakistani government was actively promoting related tourism construction to attract more international tourists to take Pakistan as their preferred tourist destination.

He also highlighted investment opportunities for the development of tourism infrastructure in Pakistan.