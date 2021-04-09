BEIJING, April 9 (APP):To celebrate the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relations, a cricket tournament was held at Sichuan University’s stadium, Chengdu.

The event was jointly organized by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu, Sichuan University and Pakistan Study Center at Sichuan University, Chengdu.

The tournament was sponsored by the Pakistan Study Center. The event was attended by the Acting Consul General, Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood and his team, the Vice President of Sichuan University, Director Pakistan Study Center at Sichuan University and other Chinese dignitaries.

Each team was comprised of Pakistani and Chinese players. Besides Pakistani players, Chinese players also showcased tremendous performances. National flags of Pakistan and China were erected around the sprawling Sichuan stadium.

At the end of the event, players of both countries mesmerized the crowd by singing famous Pakistan folk songs and dance performances.

Acting Consul General of Pakistan Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood acknowledged the contribution of the Sichuan University, Pakistan Study Center at Sichuan University, Chengdu, local dignitaries, media personnel, general public and players of both countries for successfully convening the remarkable event, especially during the difficult situations due to COVID-19, which entails special protocols and precautions.

It was further added that the event was organized to mark Pakistan-China long-live Friendship.

Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood underlined that such friendly matches will play a great role in strengthening sports diplomacy between Pakistan and China, and further reinforce people-to-people ties.

The Vice President of Sichuan University and the Director of Pakistan Study Center also appreciated the efforts of the Consulate General for vigorous cooperation in organizing the event.

They further added that China has an amazing display in international sports but is lacking the exposure of cricket and according to them, such events will not only build a strong and long-lasting bond among students of both countries, but will also provide effective platform to Chinese youngsters for advancement of their cricket skills envisaging better future opportunities of national level teams then representation at International level at the end.