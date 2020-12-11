Pakistan calls for upholding rights of people in occupied Kashmir, Palestine

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 11 (APP):Marking Human Rights Day, Pakistan has highlighted the sufferings of people of Kashmir and Palestine living under occupation, and urged the world community to uphold their rights.

“From Palestine to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, millions of people continue to face the worst abuses of human rights daily,” Ambassador Munir Akram said in a statement commemorating the Day, which is observed worldwide on December 10.

“These atrocities are well-documented and constitute flagrant violations of all international human rights,” he said.

“The international community cannot remain oblivious of its political, legal and moral obligations towards the people of Kashmir and Palestine.”

Human Rights Day commemorates the UN General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on (UDHR) 10 December 1948.

“The UDHR’s central premise is that the dignity of men and women is inviolable in all cases,” Ambassador Akram said, adding, “it is especially true in situations where deliberate restrictions are placed to curb the enjoyment of fundamental rights.”

“As we celebrate Human Rights Day,” he said., “we should not forget those unfortunate people who are forced to live under subjugation even in this day and age.”

The Pakistani envoy said that the coronavirus pandemic has shown that the rights to life, healthy living and development are interconnected. “We will not be able to build back better unless we address systemic discrimination and inequalities that define our world.”

“In line with the spirit of UDHR,” he said, “Pakistan has always advocated universal respect for all human rights for all peoples, based on the principles of impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity.”