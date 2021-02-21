BEIJING, Feb 21 (APP):The massive human rights violations such as siege, communication blackout and false incrimination of the innocent civilians have raised eyebrows of the international community with human rights organizations questioning the aggression against the Kashmiri people fighting for their right for self-determination guaranteed under United Nations Security resolutions.

“This is a great victory of a series of diplomatic efforts taken by the Pakistani government and people to support the self-determination struggle of the Kashmiri people since India illegally changed the status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019,” Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Sunday.

Now, more and more people in the international community are clearly aware of the true features of India’s colonialism, expansionism and hegemonism by disintegrating Pakistan, annexing Sikkim and suppressing the Kashmiri people by military means, he

said in a statement issued here.

Recently, the German government has declined license to two firms planning small arms export to India because it feared that their small arms could be used against the civilian population in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said people all over the world have also realized that India, under the pretext of responding to external threats, is buying military equipment everywhere and constantly strengthening its military capacity.

But in fact, at least one third of India’s military are used internally to suppress people’s dissatisfaction with the government and suppress the surging independence movement of ethnic minorities throughout the country.

Cheng Xizhong pointed out that at the same time, India has put in a lot of strength to create tension with neighboring countries in the border areas, to arouse increasingly extreme nationalism, divert the attention of the domestic people and maintain the rule of the Narendra Modi regime.

In contrast, Russia, the traditional supplier of Indian military weaponry, recently has decided to provide Pakistan with military equipment.

Pakistan has signed agreements with Russia on purchase of antitank weapons, air defense equipment and small arms.

This is a positive development. “I believe support from major powers in the world in terms of military equipment is conducive to enhancing Pakistan’s ability to maintain regional peace.”