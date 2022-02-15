Pak High Commissioner presents credentials to Mauritius President

MAURITIUS, Feb 14 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Mauritius Muhammad Arshad Jan presented the Letter of Credence to President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun

at State House, Reduit on Monday.

After the presentation of credentials, the High Commissioner held a tête-à-tête with the President of Mauritius.

The High Commissioner conveyed greetings of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The President of Mauritius while expressing gratitude for the message of goodwill from President and the Prime Minister, conveyed his desire to consolidate the bilateral relations especially in the field of trade, investment, culture, tourism and education.

The High Commissioner briefed the President on the initiative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan on ‘Engage Africa Policy’ according to which Pakistan desired to actively engage with all African States.

The Engage Africa Policy gives a complete road-map on short, medium and long term engagement plan with Africa. Both sides expressed satisfaction at existing level of cooperation between with two countries.



