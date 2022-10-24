Pak Gandhara to be showcased at Palace Museum in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct 24 (APP): Pakistan’s Gandhara will be showcased at famous Palace Museum in the Chinese capital this year.

“Hopefully, we will kick start this year a very important exhibition on Pakistan’s Gandhara in the Palace Museum”, said Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque.

Stressing the great potential of China-Pakistan cooperation in the tourism and cultural industries, the envoy told China Economic Net (CEN) that a list of activities has been shared between the two countries, adding that the events will include cultural exhibitions and … visits from China to Pakistan by tour operators.

The Gandhara art exhibition is also mentioned in a February joint statement between China and Pakistan.

As per the statement, the two sides will further expand cooperation for the conservation and presentation of the heritage and artefacts of the two countries. In recent years, China and Pakistan have beefed up cooperation in the tourism and cultural industries.

Two Pakistan animated films, for example, hit Chinese theatres last year, with ‘The Donkey King’ becoming the best-performing Pakistan film in China.

The same year, an MoU on tourism cooperation was signed to further boost bilateral tourism exchanges.