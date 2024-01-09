Over 200 Chinese entrepreneurs to attend Engineering, Healthcare Show in Lahore

BEIJING, Jan 9 (APP): Over 200 Chinese investors and entrepreneurs will participate in the Engineering and Healthcare Show to be held in Lahore to explore investment opportunities and joint ventures with local companies in engineering, mining, machinery and consumer products sectors.

“During a three-day event, arranged by Pakistan Embassy Beijing and its consulates in Shanghai, Chengdu and Guangzhou, the Chinese businessmen will be holding meetings with their local counterparts for joint ventures and partnerships,” Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said on Tuesday.

The Chinese businessmen will have a chance to network and engage with industry, and professionals and explore opportunities in different sectors including exports from Pakistan to third countries and e-commerce etc, he told APP.

He informed that Pakistani authorities are expecting sizeable investment in the mining and machinery manufacturing sector.

Some Chinese reputable engineering companies have shown interest in solar panel manufacturing and lithium battery production, adding, these companies intend to set up manufacturing units in Pakistan.

These companies will not only manufacture solar-related equipment for Pakistani consumers but they will also export it to the neighbouring countries, especially Afghanistan and Iran, he added.

The three-day Engineering and Healthcare Show will provide a unique opportunity to explore the latest advances in engineering and healthcare technology. Taking place from January 18 to 20 in the capital city of Punjab province, this event will bring together industry professionals from around the world to showcase their products and services.

Attendees will have the chance to explore the latest in agricultural machinery, furniture and mattresses, plastic implements, automotive, packaging, construction material, home appliances, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, electrical machinery, chemicals, and cosmetics.

The show will provide a platform for exhibitors to showcase their products and services to a global audience including the Chinese entrepreneurs.

Attendees will have the chance to network and engage with industry professionals, discover the latest trends, and explore innovative solutions in engineering and healthcare.

This event is the perfect opportunity for exhibitors to gain visibility, increase their customer base, and build relationships with industry professionals.

The participants will have a unique opportunity to explore the latest advances in engineering and healthcare technology.