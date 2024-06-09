OIC SG felicitates Pakistan on its election as UNSC non-permanent member

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP): Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has extended his congratulations to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Federal Republic of Somalia on their election as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term 2025-2026.

“The Secretary-General noted that the election of the two States, at a challenging time for international peace and security, is a testimony of the confidence placed in them in the fulfillment of their responsibility to the Security Council,” OIC Secretariat in Jeddah said in a press statement on Sunday.

Appreciating Pakistan and Somalia’s valuable role as members of the OIC, the secretary-general conveyed his wishes for success in their noble endeavors in serving the global community.