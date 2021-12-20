OIC FMs conference widely praised by international community: Chinese Scholar

BEIJING, DecÂ 20Â (APP):The 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Islamabad has been fully affirmed and widely praised by the international community.

As the most important neighbor of Afghanistan, Pakistan has successfully convened conference and played a leading role, which shows that Pakistan has an important influence in the Islamic world. The OIC is an important force that cannot be ignored in seeking and maintaining regional and world peace.



These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, special commentator of China Economic Net in a statement issued here on Monday.



Prof. Cheng said that the success of the conference is mainly reflected in the high degree of consensus reached by the Islamic world on the Afghan issue through full exchanges and consultations among the representatives, that is, an immediate and unified action to avert the looming human crisis in Afghanistan must be taken.



He noted in particular that Pakistan put forward a six-point strategy based on the objective situation in Afghanistan. The six-point strategy not only includes Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed urgently, but also includes the economic revival and how to build the institutional capacity to counter terrorism in Afghanistan.



In fact, Pakistan has put forward a very sustainable concept to comprehensively lead Afghanistan to peace and stability.



Now, the international community, especially the relevant western countries that are mainly responsible for the current chaos in Afghanistan, should positively respond to the call of the OIC conference and do practical things to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, he added.