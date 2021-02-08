BEIJING, Feb 8 (APP): China’s former Defense Attache in South Asian Countries, Cheng Xizhong Monday said that offering vaccines to the Pakistani military reflected the deep and solid ties and the high level of mutual trust between China and Pakistan.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. In recent years, the two sides have continuously strengthened cooperation in various fields, firmly supported each other on issues involving each other’s core interests, and built a closer community of shared destiny between China and Pakistan in the new era, he said in a statement issued here.

He remarked that military relations between China and Pakistan are an important pillar of bilateral relations. In recent years, the two militaries have maintained close strategic communication, carried out in-depth practical cooperation in relevant fields, reflecting the brotherhood of sharing weal and woe and overcoming difficulties together.

The profound friendship and close strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan are in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries, and also conducive to regional peace, stability and development, he added.

Cheng Xizhong also a visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, said that China will, as always, support Pakistan in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty, independence and security.

He said the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history and should be properly resolved by peaceful means in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

“China strongly opposes any unilateral action that complicates the situation,” he added.

According to a statement issued by China’s Ministry of National Defense, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) yesterday delivered a batch of COVID-19 vaccines to the Pakistani military at the latter’s request.

Therefore, the Pakistan Army has become the first foreign military to receive COVID-19 vaccine aid from the Chinese military. The Chinese PLA will continue to make contributions to building a global community of health for all, the statement added.

Last week, the first batch of 500,000 China-assisted COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Pakistan, 10 days after Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised Pakistan that China would assist Pakistan with vaccines.

China has made a solemn commitment to make COVID-19 vaccines as global public goods, hoping to make contributions to the battle against the novel coronavirus and the protection of human’s health and life.