New York State Assembly proclaims Feb. 5 as 'Kashmir Day'; Pakistanis observe Solidarity Day with fervour

NEW YORK, Feb 06 (APP): New York became the first state in the United States to proclaim February 5 as “Kashmir Day” on Friday when Pakistani and Kashmiri communities across the country observed Kashmir Solidarity Day, voicing full support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for the exercise of their U.N.-promised right to self-determination.

The New York State Assembly marked Feb. 5 as “Kashmir Day” by adopting a resolution by a voice vote, a significant development which was the result of years of efforts by the American-Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG).

“The State of New York endeavours to champion human rights including the freedom of religion, movement, and expression for all Kashmiri people,” the resolution said.

APAG is a non-profit social service and advocacy organization based in New York.

Pakistan’s Consul General in New York Ayesha Ali hailed the resolution of the New York State Assembly to observe Feb. 5 as “Kashmir Day”, and lauded the role of APAG for this “great work”.

“Very important Day, very important resolution,” Ms. Ali said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s missions across the United States marked the day by holding virtual meetings in view of Covid-19 restrictions, and held photo exhibitions to highlight their plight under oppressive Indian occupation as well as their valiant struggle for their UN-pledged right top self-determination.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram and the Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, as well as Consul General in New York Ayesha Ali, participated in separate webinars along with academics, Kashmiri leaders and activists, to highlighted the significance of the day and reiterate government’s resolve to stand by the Kashmiri people.

The speakers highlighted the plight of the Kashmiris under the brutal Indian occupation and called on the world community to intervene with the Indian government to end its human rights abuses in the disputed territory.

They re-affirmed Pakistan’s resolve to support the Kashmir people in their struggle for freedom from the Indian yoke and called for the resolution of the dispute in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiris.

In New York, Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN organized a photo exhibition depicting the struggle of the Kashmiri people and efforts by Pakistani leaders and diplomats to seek a resolution of the decades-old dispute at the world body.

After recitation from the Holy Qur’an, a message of solidarity with the Kashmiri people from Ambassador Munir Akram was broadcast followed by the screening of a documentary.

Also featured was a digital album titled: Kashmir: between resistance and resilience, a collection of photographs featured in international media ed on the struggles of Kashmiris, their plight and their current situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Permanent Representative, Muhammad Amir Khan, said, “As members of Pakistan Mission to the UN, we are at the forefront of the Kashmiri struggle for freedom.

“The legal and moral case of our brethren pivots around our representation. In line with the directions of our leadership, wishes of the Pakistani people and the aspirations of millions of Kashmiris, we must continue to leave no stone unturned in our efforts to highlight all aspects of the Kashmir dispute.

“This is not only our national duty but also a prerequisite of our Emaan”.

At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the liberation of Kashmir.