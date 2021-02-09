BEIJING, Feb.9 (APP):President of the National Party of Pakistan, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch has sent Chinese New Year’s greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese people, wishing good luck and success of friendship between the two countries.

This year Chinese New Year falls on a Thursday. Pakistani officials and political parties conveyed their best wishes to Chinese leaders and the people of China worldwide for the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which is also called Spring Festival, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

In his congratulatory message, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch extended sincere greetings and best wishes to the Chinese President and Chinese people in the year of OX.

“The Communist Party of China has been a close partner and ally of the National Party (Pakistan), and we would continue to work along with the CPC for the consolidation of our both parties and Pakistan-China friendship as well as deepen the relationship,” National Party stated.

The National Party was established in 2003 and is a significant centre-left political party in Balochistan, Pakistan.

“We believe under the leadership of the CPC, China will continue to grow and will keep playing an important role for global peace harmony and development, Happy Chinese Lunar New Year of Ox 2021”, National Party added in a congratulatory letter.

At the end of the letter, the President and Secretary-General International Secretariat, Rana Ali Qaisar Khan, wishes CPC and Chinese people a very happy New Year and Long Live Pakistan-China Friendship.