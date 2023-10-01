Murtaza Solangi felicitates China on 74th National Day

BEIJING, Oct 1 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi has sent a message of felicitation on the occasion of China’s 74th National Day.

Talking to China Media Group’s Urdu Service in Beijing while returning home from an official visit to China, the minister congratulated the Chinese friends on this auspicious occasion.

He expressed the hope that the relations between Pakistan and China would achieve new milestones this year as well as in the coming years.

Murtaza Solangi said that the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries would further strengthen with each passing day.