Miftah says new government determined to stabilize Pakistan’s economy leading to growth

WASHINGTON, Apr 23 (APP): The visiting Pakistani Finance Minister, Dr Miftah Ismail, Friday highlighted the economic agenda and priorities of the newly-formed government in Pakistan, saying its aim is to bring about economic and fiscal stability leading to recovery and growth.

While achieving that objective, he told an event hosted by Atlantic Council, a prominent Washington-based think-tank, that the government will ensure that this growth is all inclusive by taking care of the poor segments of the society.

Finance Minister Ismail arrived in this capital city on Thursday evening to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During his 4-day visit here, he will also discuss the continuation of the stalled IMF programme for Pakistan.

In his remarks, the finance minister reiterated the government’s commitment to attract US investment in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy by creating business friendly environment. He added that the government also recognizes the potential of financial technology and digital economy, and the sector will be further facilitated.

Ismail said the government would take stepwise measures to ensure robust increase in Pakistan’s exports to resolve the balance of payment and current account deficit issues.

Frederik Kempe, President of Atlantic Council, in his introductory remarks said that Pakistan and the US had a longstanding partnership based on shared values of democratic governance, regional security and economic growth, adding that the think-tank is particularly working to promote economic cooperation between the two countries. In this regard, he appreciated the role of Pakistani-American diaspora.

The finance minister also answered questions from the participants that included US government officials, economists, think-tank experts and prominent Pakistani American entrepreneurs.