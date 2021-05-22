Made-in-Pakistan showpieces fascinate Chinese visitors in Shanghai

BEIJING, May 22 (APP):The made-in-Pakistan showpieces featuring Pakistani textiles, costumes, carpets, jewelry, gemstones, handicrafts have fascinated the Chinese visitors at an exhibition held in Shanghai.

The exhibition titled “Threads of Pakistan – Pakistan National Costume Culture Exhibition” was kicked off to celebrate the 70th anniversary of establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

The exhibition – featuring Pakistani textiles, costumes, carpets, jewelry, gemstones, handicrafts – witnessed the participation of many Chinese visitors who had heaped praise on the gorgeous Pakistani showpieces.

“We had three types of main gemstones, which represent the highest quality of Pakistani gemstones,” noted a Pakistani exhibitor.

At the opening ceremony, commemorative coins made of pure gold were also released by co-organizer Atlantis Co., Ltd.

As a Pakistani jeweller, it’s amazing to promote these tremendous and beautiful Pakistani products to a foreign country like China, said Aqeel Ahmed Chaudhry, founder of WINZA Jewelry and CEO of Atlantis Co., Ltd. while participating in an exhibition held in Shanghai, China lately to showcase the beauty of Made-in-Pakistan products and Pakistani culture, according to CEN.

“2021 marks the 70th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties which started on May 21, 1951. So on this special occasion, we designed memorial gold coins written 70th anniversary of partnership in Chinese, English and Urdu,” said Aqeel, adding that the two countries always move ahead together rain or shine.

Scheduled from May 18 to June 17, the exhibition is organized by Ita National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage – Lok Virsa, Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Shanghai Textile Museum, co-organized by Atlantis Co., Ltd. and Pakpersian Carpets Shanghai Co., Ltd.