Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan can jointly maintain peace, stability in region: China

BEIJING, Sept 21 (APP):A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Wednesday hoped that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan could properly resolve disputes and jointly maintain peace and stability in the region.

“Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are both friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners of China. We hope and believe that the two sides can properly resolve disputes and differences in the spirit of mutual respect and friendly consultation,”Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held here at the International Press Center (IPC).

The spokesperson also hoped that the two countries could jointly maintain peace and stability in the region.

According to media reports, since September 14, armed conflicts have continued to break out in the border area between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. At present, the two sides have reached a ceasefire agreement, but the border situation remains tense.

APP/asg