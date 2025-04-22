31.6 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeInternational NewsKyrgyz President holds talks with King of Bahrain
International News

Kyrgyz President holds talks with King of Bahrain

58
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Bishkek, April 22 (Kabar/APP) : President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov held talks with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as part of his official visit to the Kingdom on Monday.
The press service of the Kyrgyz president reported that the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, exchanged views on the prospects for deepening cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.
The leaders of the countries emphasized the importance of building contacts at all levels and implementing joint projects that will lay the foundation for the progressive development of relations between Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain.
During the meeting, Sadyr Zhaparov especially emphasized that it is a great honor for him to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain as the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for the first time in the history of Kyrgyz-Bahraini relations.
He noted the symbolism of this visit, which opens a new page in the interaction between the two countries, and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of mutually beneficial partnership. In this context, the President of Kyrgyzstan invited King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to visit Kyrgyzstan on a return visit.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan