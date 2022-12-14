KSrelief signs a joint cooperation agreement to provide shelter aid in Afghanistan

RIYADH, Dec 14 (SPA/APP):King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and a civil society organization signed a joint cooperation agreement yesterday to help flood-affected families in Afghanistan with providing a shelter.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh by KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs Eng. Ahmad bin Ali Al-Baiz. As many as 32,000 people are expected to benefit from the agreement, which aims to secure and distribute 3,200 shelter bags to individuals affected by the floods in the capital city of Kabul as well as the states of Logar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Laghman, Kunar, Nuristan, Parwan, Wardak, Ghazni, Khost, and Kapisa.

This is a result of the center’s efforts to urgently assist the afflicted people and nations in the numerous crises and disasters they are now experiencing.