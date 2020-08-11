KOPIA to establish Agricultural Center for promoting bilateral agriculture cooperation in Pakistan

SEOUL, Aug 11 (APP): KOPIA (Korea Program on International Agriculture) would establish an Agricultural Center in Pakistan with the objective to promote bilateral agricultural cooperation.

This was announced here at signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Korea on Agricultural Science and Technology Cooperation.

The MoU was signed during a meeting between Pakistan Ambassador to RoK, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch and Administrator, Rural Development Administration (RDA), Repubic of Korea, Kim Kyeong-Kyu at RDA Headquarters in Jeonju.

Under the MoU both the countries would hold joint research and technology development projects related to agriculture and live stock.

This joint venture would help introduce innovation in agricultural technology and techniques in seed development and smart farming which would improve small farms productivity and increase income of small farmers.

The agreement entails cooperation between RDA and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) including joint research and technology development projects related to agriculture and livestock.

During the visit ambassador Baloch also visited the various facilities of RDA and explored areas of cooperation in agricultural sector.

The visit was coordinated by Commerical Counselor Imran Razzaq.