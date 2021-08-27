Kabul gives deserted look after two deadly blasts; local media reports 170 casualties, 200 injuries

KABUL, Aug 27 (APP):After two deadly blasts on Thursday, Kabul – capital of Afghanistan – Friday gave a deserted look as there was no traffic on roads and markets were closed.

Khateeb in Juma congregations prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

They prayed for peace and stability in the war-ravaged country and unity among all the ranks of Afghans to work for progress and prosperity of the country.

According to health officials, the dead and injured of the two powerful blasts were brought to various hospitals. Majority of the wounded persons were died on their way to hospitals whereas the condition of some wounded was stated to be critical.

The Afghan health ministry officials said the death toll had risen to over 100 including 28 Taliban who were performing their duty outside the airport while the United States (US) military said 13 of its service members were killed and 18 injured.

More than 50 wounded were being treated in various hospitals where a state of emergency had been declared, they added.

As per local media, at least 170 Afghan were killed and 200 wounded in the in Kabul explosions.

A health official expressing his anonymity said among 170 dead, 34 were male including two boys and 32 men, and four were female including one girl and three women.

He said the identities of 132 other people yet to be ascertained at this stage.

Earlier, the World Health Organization regional headquarters in Cairo had reported that at least 161 Afghan civilians died in the Kabul blasts.

WHO said 145 dead bodies were brought in Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital while the Emergency Hospital also reported 16 death on arrival.

Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, in a statement, asked medical personnel of the previous government to resume their responsibilities and provide the best medical treatment to the injured. He also assured them the provision of full security.

The statement of Taliban came after the local media reports that the government was not in place and the government departments were closing after the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on August 15. It reported there was shortage of doctors and nurses in the hospitals.

Taliban had asked the religious seminaries across the country for one month holiday to its adult students, starting from August 28, as they needed them to contribute in maintaining the law and order situation, security in Kabul and other major cities.

Meanwhile, the US continued evacuation despite threats of more attacks. More than 8,000 American troops and Afghan families were evacuated in last one night from Kabul International Airport to Qatar.

The US, so far, had evacuated more than 100,000 of its troops and the Afghan families since the Taliban’s takeover.

The evacuation process was in full swing where the US transport aircraft C-130 and Herculese were busy in carrying foreign troops and Afghan families from Kabul to Qatar for their onward destinations, till the filing of this news story.

The US officials said their operation would be competed by August 31 deadline.