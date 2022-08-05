Islamic countries’ envoys, senior diplomats visit Xinjiang

BEIJING, Aug 5 (APP): A delegation of 32 envoys and senior diplomats from 30 Islamic countries to China visited Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from August 1-4, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Hua Chunying said on Friday.

Ma Xingrui, Secretary of the Party Committee of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, met with the delegation, she said during her regular briefing held here at International Press Center (IPC).

She said that the delegation visited Kashgar, Aksu and Urumqi, visited mosques, Islamic schools, museums, old city renovation, grassroots communities, technology enterprises, green development and rural revitalization projects, and worked with local religious figures and graduates from education and training centers.

They communicated with each other and learned about the real situation of Xinjiang’s economic development and prosperity, freedom of religious belief, ethnic unity and harmony, and people living and working in peace and contentment.

“Members of the delegation expressed that the Chinese government adheres to the people-centered approach and has made great achievements in promoting the governance and development of Xinjiang,” she added.

The spokesperson said that people of all ethnic groups live in harmony and happiness here, and Muslims have their freedom of religious belief and various rights guaranteed.

What the delegation saw and heard along the way in Xinjiang was completely different from some Western media reports.

Hua Chunying said that Islamic countries had always upheld a just stance on Xinjiang-related issues, adding, through this visit to Xinjiang, the Islamic countries had once again made an objective and fair voice, which fully showed once again that the rumors and lies fabricated by some countries could not cover up the truth, and the sinister attempt to manipulate Xinjiang-related issues to smear China is unpopular and will not succeed.

“We sincerely welcome friends from all over the world to have the opportunity to visit Xinjiang in the future to experience the beauty, harmony and development of Xinjiang,” she added.

