India’s territorial expansion policy key to difficulty of solving border issues: Cheng Xizhong

BEIJING, Jan 13 (APP):The 14th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on Wednesday, January 12.

According to the press release issued after the meeting, the two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

The joint press release said that the two sides agreed to hold the next round of Corps Commander Level Meeting and solve the remaining issues as soon as possible.

Cheng Xizhong, visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, former Defence Attache in South Asian countries in an article issued here on Thursday, however said that no new progress made in this meeting.

Prof. Cheng noted that the two sides also agreed to take effective efforts to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector including during winter.

This shows that although India has deployed tens of thousands of troops on the western border and is deploying cutting-edge weapons such as S-400 air defense missile system in China-India border areas to prepare for a war, the current border situation is still calm, Professor wrote in the article.

He pointed out that India spreads negative information from time to time, which shows that India does not really want to solve the border issues.

As long as India does not give up its policy of territorial expansion, regional hegemonism and extreme nationalism, there will be no peace on the border between China and India or between India and other neighboring countries, he added.

Shiv Aroor, executive editor-in-chief of India Today, and others lately claimed on social media that Chinese soldiers were frozen to death in the extremely cold weather in the border area on January 2-3.

Chinese authorities familiar with the border situation said that this did not happen at all. It was completely a rumor.