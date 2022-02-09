India’s brutal suppression of Muslims pushing society towards division: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, Feb 9 (APP): The brutal military suppression and grave violation of fundamental human rights of ethnic minorities, including Muslims, by the Hindutva-Modi government shows that the Indian ruling class is very afraid of non-Hindu groups, and that its society is moving towards unrest and division.

The region with the largest concentration of Muslim population in the world is South Asia. In this region, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh alone have a combined Muslim population of more than 500 million, accounting for one third of World’s 1.6 billion Muslim population.

The Indian authorities should understand that the brutal suppression of Muslims is undermining peace and stability in South Asia.These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute in a statement on Wednesday.

Prof Cheng noted that lately in Karnataka, southwest India, a hijab-clad Muslim girl was insulted and heckled mercilessly by a mob of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supporters.

He opined that in Indian, education of Muslim girls has been deprived, the Muslim citizens are facing restrictions on their attire, and all the minorities including Muslims are suffering mistreatment, which is part of Indian state plan of racial discrimination and ghettoization.

Prof Cheng proposed that, in view of the increasingly serious ethnic discrimination and ghettoization in India, the international community should pay close attention to it immediately and resolutely stop the serious violations of the fundamental human rights of ethnic minorities, including Muslims, by the Indian authorities.

For decades, India has claimed a champion of secularism and democracy, which is also enshrined in the Indian constitution.

However, what the Hindutva-Modi government has been doing is totally contrary to the spirit of secularism and democracy, running counter to the solemn constitution of the Republic of India. The international community should be fully aware of the evil designs of India, he added.