India misinterprets China-Pakistan FMs strategic dialogue: Global Times

BEIJING, Aug 24 (APP):: Against the backdrop of China-India border tensions, and days after the first anniversary of India’s revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, India may see the dialogue between China and Pakistan as a strategic alliance.

Based on its current stance in South Asia, China hopes to deal with its frictions with India bilaterally. There is no need for China to build such an “alliance.” China has sufficient capability, and leverage to deal with India on its own.

It was pointed out in an article published by Global Times while reacting to Indian External Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson remarks against the joint press release issued after second round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in South China’s Hainan Province.

In terms of Kashmir, the Chinese side reiterated that “the Kashmir issue is a dispute, left over from history between India and Pakistan, and China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation.”

In response to China’s stance, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said it was tantamount to interference in India’s internal affairs.

It said : “Such a response from New Delhi was not unexpected. India insists on its position on Kashmir, no matter what the relevant stances of China, Pakistan and the international community are. In fact, India’s removal of Kashmir’s special autonomous status is beyond India’s internal affairs. This is because Kashmir is a disputed region between India and Pakistan which is widely recognized by the international community.”

“Furthermore, after revocation of its special autonomous status, the custom and life-styles of local residents, especially Muslims, will be greatly impacted. India’s position in terms of the statement on Kashmir in the joint press release will not affect China’s stance on this disputed region,” said the newspapers which comments on the international issues from China’s nationalistic perspective.

Indian External Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson also reiterated India’s opposition to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Commenting on its, China’s prestigious newspapers said, New Delhi has spared no effort in thwarting the construction of the CPEC, and opposed and demonized the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as the CPEC is an important component of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The CPEC makes India feel threatened in terms of strategic and national security. Although China has clarified that CPEC is only an economic project, and will not pose any threat to India’s security, these assurances have been in vain and cannot alter India’s bias. In this context, New Delhi will object to any improvement on the project.

It said, China will not abandon the CPEC just because of India’s opposition. On the contrary, China will keep promoting it. Given China’s strong national strength as well as its comprehensive cooperation with Pakistan, India can hardly hinder the CPEC’s development.

While some countries have repeatedly provoked China when it comes to China’s internal affairs including those of Hong Kong and Taiwan, Pakistan has reaffirmed its firm support for China’s core interests and issues of major concern, such as those related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. This has been Pakistan’s consistent position on these issues.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to support multilateralism, and opposition to unilateralism, protectionism and coercive practices and support the WHO to play a leading

role in global public health governance.

It remarked, the statement by China and Pakistan is of great significance to the international community in jointly fighting the pandemic and global development. It also underlines China’s image as a responsible power.