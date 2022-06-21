India logs 9,923 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, June 21 (Xinhua/APP): The number of daily new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in India, with 9,923 added over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 43,319,396, showed the data released by the federal health ministry on Tuesday.

After falling to around 2,000 new cases per day till a few weeks ago, the incidence of COVID-19 has begun to rise once again in the South Asian country, crossing the 13,000-mark a couple of days ago.

Besides, 17 more deaths from the pandemic since Monday morning took the death toll to 524,890.

The daily positivity rate in the country presently stands at 2.55 percent, and the weekly positivity rate at 2.67 percent, according to the federal health ministry.

Presently, there are 79,313 active COVID-19 cases registered in the country, an increase of 2,613 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,715,193 COVID-19 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India, including 7,293 discharged in the past 24 hours.