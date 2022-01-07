BERLIN, Jan 7 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that IIOJK presented a sad face of human tragedy, political havoc and a constant denial of human rights to generations of innocent Kashmiris by fascist Indian regime.

“Jammu and Kashmir is not a territorial dispute, but a matter of the people of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said while addressing a webinar organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Berlin to mark the Jammu and Kashmir, Right to Self-determination Day.

The Information said that the oppression had spread from the bounds of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), to entire India, as minorities were facing a similar situation under Modi’s RSS driven Hindutva ideology, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy here said.

The Hindutva ideology has also put obstacles in front of Prime Minster Imran Khan’s vision and the aspirations of regional connectivity and prosperity, due to which billions of people in the region were suffering, he added.

Ch. Fawad Hussain also noted that Jammu and Kashmir remained very close to the hearts of Pakistani people and the dream of peaceful Indo-Pak relations stood defeated by the extremist ideology of Indian government.

He said that the international community must persuade India to stop brutal oppression of the innocent people of IIOJK, revert unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019 and cooperate with the United Nations to hold a free and fair plebiscite, where the Kashmiris could decide their future in the light of UN Security Council Resolutions.

Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Faisal welcomed the participants and noted that international community’s pledge to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for realization of the Right to Self-determination awaited realization for the last 73 years, due to Indian intransigence and failure of word community.

Other distinguished speakers of the webinar including Lord Wajid Khan (UK) and Ms. Mushaal Mullick stressed that due to the apathy of international community, Indian occupation forces were committing grave human rights’ violations and inflicting atrocities in IIOJK with impunity.

Ms. Mushal Mallick noted that prominent Hurriyat leaders like Yaseen Malik, Asiya Andrabi and Shabbir Shah were constantly under arrest, while India’s deliberate and systematic designs of changing the demographic balance were aimed towards ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims, so that a free and fair plebiscite could no longer be held in accordance with their aspirations.

Volker Tschapke, President Prussian Society Berlin, Ms. Mehwish Iftikhar, Member Grune Parliamentary Group, Germany, Ms. Shamim Shaal, Altaf Hussain Wani and Ali Asghar (member Deutch-Pakistaniche Forum) stressed that it was of paramount importance for the international community to act immediately and put an end to gross human rights violations in IIOJK.

The Ambassador, in his closing remarks, reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to stand by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, until they were free of oppression and allowed to exercise the Right to Self Determination as enshrined in UN Security Council Resolutions.