Hua Chunying promoted as China’s assistant foreign minister

BEIJING, Oct 24 (APP):Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying has been promoted to the post of China’s assistant foreign minister, the ministry’s official website stated on Sunday.



Born in Jiangsu Province, Hua Chunying joined the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) as staff member and AttachÃ©, Department of Western European Affairs in 1993.



During her career, she served in Chinese Embassy in Singapore and Chinese Mission to the European Union and also worked on different positions in MFA.



Before her promotion, the senior diplomat was performing as spokesperson and the Director General, Department of Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Hua Chunying was the fifth spokeswoman and 27th spokesperson since the position was established in the Chinese Foreign Ministry in 1983.