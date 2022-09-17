ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha is expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders and presidents of OIC Member States and officials of regional and international organizations, on the sidelines of 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

OIC Secretariat, Jeddah, in a press release on Saturday, said on the occasion, the General Secretariat will hold the annual coordination meeting at the level of OIC Foreign Ministers, in addition to the meetings of the OIC Six-Member Committee on Palestine, the Contact Group on Muslims in Europe, the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, and the Contact Group on the Muslim Rohingyas in Myanmar.

The OIC secretary-general will lead a high-level delegation in New York to participate in the 77th session of the UNGA.