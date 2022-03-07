Highlights from news conference of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

BEIJING, Mar 7 (APP):China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi answers questions about the country’s foreign policy and diplomatic relations at a press conference on Monday during the fifth session of the 13th National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, China Daily reported.

Here are some highlights: On the Beijing Winter Games Beijing Winter Games was a success Inspiring to see countries unite under Olympic spirit On Ukraine

China hopes third round of talks can bring progress

Rationality needed to find solution in Ukraine

China proposes initiative to avoid humanitarian crisis

On world stability

Cold War mentality fuelling division

Peace is foundation for global development

Economic globalization is a trend of our times

China always serves as anchor for stability

On China-Russia ties

China-Russia relationship is valued for its independence

On Chinese nationals in Ukraine

Emergency evacuations of Chinese nationals being organized

On China-US relationship

US needs to put verbal assurances into practice

Major country competition is not the right choice

On China-Europe relationship

Some forces fabricating threat of China

China sees Europe relationship strategically

On the Belt and Road Initiative

118 members in BRI family

BRI cooperation moving forward with bright prospects

On US Indo-Pacific strategy

US disrupting peace, stability in Indo-Pacific

On the Global Development Initiative

Progress of implementation of Global Development Initiative

China believes true development is development for all

China values role of all parties in 2030 Agenda

On China-ASEAN relationship

China-ASEAN relations have no limits

China, ASEAN need to set the pace in region

On China-Japan relations

China is aware of challenges in relationship

Sides must honor commitments in relations

On diplomatic service

-Serving the people and addressing their concerns is a bound duty of China’s diplomacy

On Korean Peninsula issue

-Parities concerned must meet each other half way to resolve Korean Peninsula issue

US actions important in Korean Peninsula issue

On China-Central Asian countries cooperation

-China to work with the five Central Asian countries to build an even closer community with a shared future

On democracy

US summit in 2021 violated the spirit of democracy

World recognizes China’s democracy

On Taiwan

Taiwan question differs in nature from Ukraine issue

Wang Yi: Scheme to use Taiwan to contain China ‘doomed to fail’

On BRICS

BRICS to form a high-quality partnership to drive global development

Asia’s time has come in global governance

On China-India relations

Forces have looked to stoke tensions between China and India

On Middle East peace process

China always plays constructive role in Middle East region

On relations with South Pacific nations

China will continue to treat South Pacific Island countries as equals

On progress of Code of Conduct in South China Sea

China still has full confidence in finalizing Code of Conduct in South China Sea

On Afghanistan

-The US should lift sanctions and unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets

China will continue to provide assistance to the Afghan people based on their needs

On China-Africa cooperation

China honors commitment for cooperation with Africa

On relations with countries from Latin America and the Caribbean

The region needs fairness, justice and mutually beneficial cooperation, not power politics, hegemony or bullying

China will continue to deepen friendship and cooperation with the LAC

On China-Indonesia relations

Strategies of China, Indonesia are merging

On CPC’s tasks in new era

More and more countries hope to learn about the “secrets” of the CPC’s success

China’s diplomatic service will continue to tell the stories of the CPC well to the world