Highlights from news conference of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

BEIJING, Mar 7 (APP):China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi answers questions about the country’s foreign policy and diplomatic relations at a press conference on Monday during the fifth session of the 13th National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, China Daily reported.
Here are some highlights: On the Beijing Winter Games Beijing Winter Games was a success Inspiring to see countries unite under Olympic spirit On Ukraine
China hopes third round of talks can bring progress
Rationality needed to find solution in Ukraine
China proposes initiative to avoid humanitarian crisis
On world stability
Cold War mentality fuelling division
Peace is foundation for global development
Economic globalization is a trend of our times
China always serves as anchor for stability
On China-Russia ties
China-Russia relationship is valued for its independence
On Chinese nationals in Ukraine
Emergency evacuations of Chinese nationals being organized
On China-US relationship
US needs to put verbal assurances into practice
Major country competition is not the right choice
On China-Europe relationship
Some forces fabricating threat of China
China sees Europe relationship strategically
On the Belt and Road Initiative
118 members in BRI family
BRI cooperation moving forward with bright prospects
On US Indo-Pacific strategy
US disrupting peace, stability in Indo-Pacific
On the Global Development Initiative
Progress of implementation of Global Development Initiative
China believes true development is development for all
China values role of all parties in 2030 Agenda
On China-ASEAN relationship
China-ASEAN relations have no limits
China, ASEAN need to set the pace in region
On China-Japan relations
China is aware of challenges in relationship
Sides must honor commitments in relations
On diplomatic service
-Serving the people and addressing their concerns is a bound duty of China’s diplomacy
On Korean Peninsula issue
-Parities concerned must meet each other half way to resolve Korean Peninsula issue
US actions important in Korean Peninsula issue
On China-Central Asian countries cooperation
-China to work with the five Central Asian countries to build an even closer community with a shared future
On democracy
US summit in 2021 violated the spirit of democracy
World recognizes China’s democracy
On Taiwan
Taiwan question differs in nature from Ukraine issue
Wang Yi: Scheme to use Taiwan to contain China ‘doomed to fail’
On BRICS
BRICS to form a high-quality partnership to drive global development
Asia’s time has come in global governance
On China-India relations
Forces have looked to stoke tensions between China and India
On Middle East peace process
China always plays constructive role in Middle East region
On relations with South Pacific nations
China will continue to treat South Pacific Island countries as equals
On progress of Code of Conduct in South China Sea
China still has full confidence in finalizing Code of Conduct in South China Sea
On Afghanistan
-The US should lift sanctions and unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets
China will continue to provide assistance to the Afghan people based on their needs
On China-Africa cooperation
China honors commitment for cooperation with Africa
On relations with countries from Latin America and the Caribbean
The region needs fairness, justice and mutually beneficial cooperation, not power politics, hegemony or bullying
China will continue to deepen friendship and cooperation with the LAC
On China-Indonesia relations
Strategies of China, Indonesia are merging
On CPC’s tasks in new era
More and more countries hope to learn about the “secrets” of the CPC’s success
China’s diplomatic service will continue to tell the stories of the CPC well to the world