High time to rejuvenate two-way tourism between China, Pakistan: Experts

BEIJING, Sep 18 (APP):Representatives from China and Pakistan introduced their rich and colorful tourism resources to the guests at China-Pakistan Two-way Tourism Promotion Conference cum Unveiling Ceremony of China-Pakistan Tourism One-stop Service Center held in Qingdao, China and agreed that it was high time to rejuvenate two-way tourism between the two countries.

They are full of confidence that with joint efforts, Pakistan and China can succeed in taking tourism cooperation to new heights.

China-Pakistan One-Stop Tourism Service Platform is an agency that provides services and support for Chinese citizens travelling in Pakistan and for Pakistani citizens travelling in China.

The services encompass consultation, visa, tourism planning, route selection, tourism insurance, as well as dining, accommodation and transportation on the road, shopping and safety.

It is not only a platform for culture and tourism exchange, but also a bridge consolidating the economic and trade relations of both countries.

The platform will explore tourism projects, scenic spots and route layout, in an effort to create a good momentum and a solid foundation for integrated development of tourism in SCO countries, and to make due contribution to the full bloom of tourism in the post-pandemic era.

Wang Rongguo, Second Level Researcher, Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism underlined that Shandong and Pakistan both have a large population, which is great potential for the development of tourism.

Pakistan is a very desirable tourist destination for the people of Shandong.

Shandong and Pakistan hope to get to know each other better by this way.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has time and again reiterated the need for developing tourism in Pakistan.

The guests highly recognized the Board of Investment (BoI) of Pakistan’s strong support and great efforts for this event.

Asim Ayub, Project Director, Board of Investment, PMU-CPEC-ICDP highlighted, “This event is a great epitome of people to people exchanges under CPEC Phase 2. BoI strongly believes that now is the time to join hands and promote the two-way tourism between China and Pakistan.Let me assure you that the Government of Pakistan has an unprecedented interest in achieving the tourism cooperation between the two countries.”

“Agha Hunain Abbas Khan from Pakistani Embassy in China pointed out that Pakistan has been generously blessed by nature with exotic geographic landscapes comprising of vast deserts, fertile river valleys and the most significant, world’s tallest mountain ranges in the north.

Priding on its ancient civilizational roots, cultural diversity and growing economic strength, Pakistan has the potential to emerge as one of the major touristic attractions of the region.

“China and Pakistan can exploit the potential advantages of the tourism resources in the region along China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), especially in the China-Pakistan border areas. In the long run it will help in poverty alleviation, employment generation and local socio-economic development in these regions,” Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab ur Rehman Rana said.

Director, Department of Business, Tourism and Culture, SCODA, Xia Peng stated that, “we aim to create a new pattern of culture and tourism exchanges between China and Pakistan, and forge closer contacts and connections between the local tourism departments and institutions by way of launching tourism routes, signing cooperation agreements and setting up one-stop service centers for China-Pakistan tourism, etc., so as to introduce more high-quality cultural and tourism resources abroad, and facilitate the mutual understanding and communication between the people of China and Pakistan.”

Director, Pakistan China Center,Wang Zihai released 5 tourist routes in Pakistan. He also called on the Yellow Sea and the Arabian Sea to join hands to realize the concept of China-Pakistan Tourism Corridor at an early date.

At the occasion, Qingdao Tourism Association jointly signed the “SCO Countries Tourism City Cooperation Mechanism Initiative” with Pakistan’s Sindh province and Punjab province to strengthen inter-regional tourism cooperation, establish urban communication and liaison mechanisms, tourism industry dialogue mechanisms and tourism market reciprocal mechanisms among SCO tourism cities, so as to further promote tourism cooperation between Qingdao, Karachi and Lahore.

The above event was supported by the Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Board of Investment of Pakistan, the Pakistani Embassy in China, jointly sponsored by the Management Committee of the SCO Demonstration Area, Qingdao Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and co-organized by Pakistan China Center and SCO (Qingdao) International Business, Travel and Culture Exchange Center Co., Ltd.