LONDON, Nov 04 (APP):The High Commission for Pakistan in London and its Consulates in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain open for essential consular services.

A statement issued by the High Commission here on Wednesday however, said that in view of the United Kinngdom (UK) Government’s instructions issued with regard to COVID-19 lockdown, the applicants were strongly advised to avail online services for renewal of passports, visas and NADRA cards.

It added that the applicants were requested to adhere and comply with all the instructions and guidelines of the UK Government during their visit to the Mission.

Furthermore, the statement said that for in-person appointments, only the applicants will be allowed inside the Consular Section and only one parent can accompany minor(s) for appointment.

Call Center of the Missions will remain open to guide Pakistanis regarding queries on consular matters, the statement added.