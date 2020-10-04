High Commission for Pakistan in London starts a daily appointment system for Consular Services

LONDON, Oct 04 (APP): Pakistan High Commission in London on Saturday announced

that in order to facilitate Pakistani Community for Consular

Services, the High Commission has started a daily appointment

system for Consular Services.

According to a statement of the High Commission issued here

said that the appointments for Consular Services (Passport, NADRA

and attestation) could now be requested online from Monday

October,5,2020 1200 hrs – 2400 hrs on a daily basis.

The Passport and NADRA renewal facility for online applicants

through the websites would remain available,the statement said.

“All applicants are encouraged to follow the UK Government’s

guidelines about COVID-19 i.e. maintaining social distancing and wearing

of face mask”,the High Commission statement said.