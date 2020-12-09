BEIJING, Dec. 9 (APP): In support of anti polio campaign, the service team of Haier recently provided relevant institutions in Pakistan with medical refrigerators for the safe storage of polio vaccine.

It is reported that the service team took the initiative to install 2,184 devices nationwide, which benefited about three million local children, according to China Economic Net (CEN) here on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the team also provided on-site air conditioning maintenance services for Muzaffargarh Hospital, a designated hospital for COVID-19 patients. Moreover, Haier donated protective equipment and living supplies to the locals, including 50,000 face masks and 25,000 food bags with flour, rice, sugar and other necessities to the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Poliomyelitis, a crippling viral disease, has been affecting many children in Pakistan despite the numerous efforts that have been taken to curb its spread. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted mass polio vaccination campaigns globally including Pakistan, resulting in a resurgence of new cases.

United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization issued an urgent call to action in November to avert major measles and polio epidemics as COVID-19 continues to disrupt immunization services worldwide, leaving millions of vulnerable children at heightened risk of preventable childhood diseases.

According to the official website of UNICEF, they have invested in vaccine supply chain infrastructure such as freezer rooms, refrigerators, cold boxes, vaccine carriers and temperature monitoring devices.

They also trained health workers on how to manage the “cold chain” to keep vaccines safe during transportation and storage.