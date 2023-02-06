Guterres ‘saddened’ by Musharraf’s death: UN spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 06 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his sorrow at the death of former President Pervez Musharraf, saying that Pakistan had experienced “steady” economic growth under his leadership.

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, in New York on Sunday night said that the UN chief was “saddened” to learn of the passing of President Musharraf, and that he conveys his “deepest condolences” to the former Pakistani leader’s family and the people of Pakistan.

“Former president Musharraf led Pakistan at a critical time, during which the country witnessed steady economic growth,” the statement added.

President Musharraf passed away in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged illness.